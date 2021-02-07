https://babylonbee.com/news/138000-points-suddenly-awarded-to-losing-team-at-halftime/

12.3kShares 9.5k Share 1.3k Share

TAMPA, FL—Though they had been trailing in the Super Bowl throughout most of the first quarter, the Kansas City Chiefs were suddenly awarded 138,000 points at halftime, sources confirmed Sunday evening.

“After closer examination, we discovered several more points scored by the Chiefs that we had missed initially,” said one official. “Sometimes these things show up in the instant replay footage.”

After receiving the exciting news, the halftime show transitioned into a victory celebration for the winning team.

“We hope this small irregularity doesn’t undermine your faith in our officiating,” said an NFL spokesperson.

Previous Article First Female Referee Throws Flag On Play But Won’t Say What’s Wrong

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

