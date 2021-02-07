https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/alabama-senior-gop-sen-shelby-wont-seek-reelection-next-year-report?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Alabama senior GOP Sen. Richard Shelby has indicated to people close to him that he does not intend to run for reelection next year.

The conversations were reported first, over the weekend, by the Associate Press, based on information from a Shelby ally who was not authorized to discuss the matter and on the condition of anonymity.

The 86-year-old Shelby is the Senate’s fourth most senior member. Before Democrats took control of the chamber this year, he was chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee. Shelby is now in his sixth term and was elected to the Senate after serving in the House.

The person who spoke to wire service said some in the state are trying to get Shelby to change his mind amid concern about losing clout and worries that the senator might be replaced by a fringe candidate who would not be as effective.

Shelby spokeswoman Blair Taylor said Friday the senator has not made a decision, “but there will likely be an announcement forthcoming in the next few weeks.”

Shelby was elected to the Senate in 1986 as a conservative Democrat, then switched to the GOP in 1994.

Among the names mention to replace Shelby – in a potential race in which former President Trump’s influence could be a big factor – are Trump supporter Rep. Moe Brooks and Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill, who suspended his 2020 Senate campaign when former Attorney General Jeff Sessions jumped in the race, the wire service also reports.

