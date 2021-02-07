https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/uighur-minority-humanrights-abuses/2021/02/07/id/1008958

China’s prison-like re-education camps in the Xinjiang region, detaining more than 1 million ethnic Uighurs, now have survivors reporting systematic rape and torture of women, according to a shocking new BBC report.

The camps are the focus of a push for the United States to hold China accountable for their human rights abuses, which the Trump administration considered “genocide,” an assessment Biden administration Secretary of State Antony Blinken agreed with.

“The European Union has offered little more than rhetoric — and some Muslim states have remained silent,” The Washington Post editorial board wrote this week. “They ought to be joining the United States in demanding investigations by the United Nations of the alleged rapes, torture, and other abuses.”

The report takes on-the-record accounts from four women raped at the camps, detailing the horrific abuse.

“My job was to remove their clothes above the waist and handcuff them so they cannot move,” Gulzira Auelkhan, a Kazakh woman who was detained 18 months, told BBC. “Then I would leave the women in the room and a man would enter — some Chinese man from outside or policeman. I sat silently next to the door, and when the man left the room I took the woman for a shower.”

The Chinese men “would pay money to have their pick of the prettiest young inmates,” she added to the BBC.

One woman who fled the country after her release and now lives in Washington, D.C., told the BBC she was gang-raped three times in nine months at a camp, detailing how groups of men in masks — before the pandemic — would take women “nightly.”

“Perhaps this is the most unforgettable scar on me forever,” Tursunay Ziawudun told BBC. “I don’t even want these words to spill from my mouth.”

Ziawudun also reported she was tortured with electric shocks and an electric prod was inserted into her vagina, per the report.

“The woman took me to the room next to where the other girl had been taken in,” she told BBC. “They had an electric stick, I didn’t know what it was, and it was pushed inside my genital tract, torturing me with an electric shock.”

Reached for comment by BBC, a spokeswoman called the Xinjiang detention camps “vocational education and training centers.”

“The Chinese government protects the rights and interests of all ethnic minorities equally,” the spokeswoman said, adding China “attaches great importance to protecting women’s rights.”

