President Biden insisted he didn’t “mean it as a criticism” when describing Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping as not having “democratic bone in his body.”

Speaking with CBS anchor Norah O’Donnell ahead of the Super Bowl, President Biden was pushed on his approach to China.

“He’s very bright. He’s very tough. He doesn’t have, and I don’t mean it as a criticism just a reality, he doesn’t have a democratic small “d” bone in his body,” he said in reference to Xi.

The former vice president, whose son Hunter has extensive financial involvement with Chinese Communist Party-linked businesses, also noted that he wouldn’t approach the country “the way Trump did.”

President Biden also boasted “I know [Xi] pretty well,” before recounting the dozens of hours of private meetings he’s held with Xi.

