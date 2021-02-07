https://babylonbee.com/news/bias-suspected-as-refs-all-wearing-tom-brady-jerseys/

TAMPA, FL—Some are suspecting bias in the Super Bowl this year since all the referees wore Tom Brady jerseys the entire game.

“I’m just not sure those refs wearing Brady’s jersey were entirely unbiased,” said one viewer as the refs threw a flag on the Kansas City Chiefs for an illegal attempt to stop Tom Brady from scoring. “I can’t quite put my finger on why I’m not trusting these refs to remain impartial. Just seems like they’re leaning toward one way or the other, I dunno.”

The officials assured everyone that there was no bias at a press conference held at an invitation-only party celebrating Tom Brady’s win.

