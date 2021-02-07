https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/biden-executive-order-recommends-fines-250-1500-violating-tsa-mask-mandate/

Joe Biden’s executive order on masks recommends fines from $250 to $1,500 for violating TSA mask mandates.

From the TSA website:

Regarding the civil penalty fine structure for individuals who violate the Security Directive, TSA will recommend a fine ranging from $250 for the first offense up to $1,500 for repeat offenders. Based on substantial aggravating or mitigating factors, TSA may seek a sanction amount that falls outside these ranges. TSA has provided transportation system operators specific guidance on how to report violations so that TSA may issue penalties to those who refuse to wear a face mask.

Western Journal reported:

The TSA has been picked to be the enforcement arm of a pair of federal mandates — one from the president and one from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — that require everybody taking any form of public transportation to wear a mask.

