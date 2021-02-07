https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/537698-biden-gets-emotional-while-discussing-son-hunters-book

President Biden told CBS’s Norah O’Donnell in a new interview that reading excerpts from his son Hunter’s upcoming memoir “gave me hope.”

“The honesty with which he stepped forward and talked about the problem … it gave me hope reading it,” the president said, becoming audibly emotional while speaking of his son’s struggles with substance abuse.

“It was like my boy’s back,” he added.

“The honesty with which he stepped forward and talked about the problem,” Pres. Biden says of his son Hunter’s memoir on his struggles with addiction, “it gave me hope.” “It was like my boy’s back,” Pres. Biden tells us. More ahead of the Super Bowl, only on @CBS pic.twitter.com/N6F7xQlMfF — Norah O’Donnell (@NorahODonnell) February 7, 2021

The president made the comments in an interview set to air Sunday ahead of the Super Bowl, his first televised network interview since taking office.

Hunter Biden was discharged from the Naval Reserve in 2014 after failing a drug test, which then-President TrumpDonald TrumpTwitter permanently suspends Gateway Pundit founder’s account Wyoming Republican Party censures Cheney over Trump impeachment vote Trump access to intelligence briefings will be determined by officials, White House says: report MORE invoked in 2020 in the first presidential debate with Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump access to intelligence briefings will be determined by officials, White House says: report Blinken, Saudi counterpart discuss Yemen in first phone call Author criticizes continued ‘culture of war’ with troops in Iraq, Afghanistan MORE, falsely claiming he was dishonorably discharged.

“My son, like a lot of people, like a lot of people you know at home, had a drug problem,” Joe Biden responded at the time. “He’s overtaken it, he’s fixed it, he’s worked on it, and I’m proud of him.”

The president struck a similar note in his interview with O’Donnell, presenting his son’s addiction struggles as relatable to many Americans.

“You know, I’ll bet there’s not a family you know that doesn’t have somebody in the family that had a drug problem or an alcohol problem,” he said.

Hunter Biden’s memoir, “Beautiful Things,” is set to be released in April and is expected to frankly address his drug use.

Hunter Biden confirmed late last year that the U.S. attorney’s office in Delaware was investigating his tax affairs. Reports have suggested that the probe focuses on his foreign business dealings, which were the target of former President Trump’s attacks during the campaign.

Hunter Biden is the president’s only living son. His other son, Beau Biden, died in 2015 after a battle with brain cancer.

