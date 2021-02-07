https://noqreport.com/2021/02/07/biden-kills-asylum-deals-with-central-american-nations-orders-border-patrol-to-let-illegal-aliens-roam-free/

President Trump had worked out deals with Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala that greatly reduced the number of migrants seeking asylum. The Biden administration took two weeks to unravel the deals and start the surge across the border for illegal aliens that concerns millions of American citizens.

The asylum deals had required the vast majority of migrants to first seek asylum in the Central American nations before they would be allowed to seek asylum in the United States. It made perfect sense; just because people claim to be fleeing oppression does not mean they all need to pass through several other nations before seeking asylum here. Now, hopes that the Biden administration will quickly make them legal or at least recipients of American welfare have opened the floodgates.

According to Headlines USA:

The Biden regime is withdrawing the U.S. from agreements with three Central American countries that restricted the ability of people to seek asylum at the southwest border.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Saturday the administration had notified El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras that it had started the formal process of terminating agreements that had been part of Trump’s effort to restrict asylum.

The agreements, which had been on hold since early in the coronavirus pandemic, required many people seeking asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border to go instead to one of the three Central American countries and pursue their claims there.

Throughout the 2020 presidential election campaign, Team Biden continuously assured the public that he did not embrace open borders but sought a softer stance on immigration that would “keep families together and not in cages.” But open borders does not have to be a stated policy for it to be implemented as we’re learning barely two weeks into his term in the Oval Office. We are already approaching a de facto open borders status thanks to this and previous moves.

One such move was to instruct Border Patrol agents to quietly return to “catch and release,” a policy that President Trump and most Americans abhor. According to The Gateway Pundit, it’s already happening.

It took Joe Biden two weeks to open up the flow of unlimited numbers of migrants into the United States. Fake asylum seekers are starting to pour across the US southern border again. The migrants are released almost immediately into the US to live the “American dream.”

With Democrat control of the House, Senate, and White House, there is only one recourse for conservatives to stop de facto open borders from expanding. We must fight these actions to court immediately. All of them.

