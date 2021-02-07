https://libertyunyielding.com/2021/02/07/biden-pick-for-unemployment-program-lost-600m-to-nigerian-scammers/

[Ed. – Maybe it was convincing because the prince himself called.]

President Biden faces growing questions about the appointment of a Democratic donor to oversee billions of dollars in unemployment benefits despite her role at a state agency that lost hundreds of millions in coronavirus relief funds to Nigerian scammers.

Suzi LeVine departed Washington state’s Employment Security Department last month, leaving behind a trail of audits and questions about how $600 million of unemployment funds could be siphoned off by cybercriminals.

This week, she took up a post as acting assistant secretary at the Employment and Training Administration within the Labor Department. The position puts her at the forefront of Biden’s coronavirus recovery plan and provoked an immediate wave of criticism.

“Washington residents who have had seen massive error after massive error from LeVine’s Employment Security Department are dumbfounded that she would be getting a promotion,” said Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington. …