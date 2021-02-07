https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/democrats-biden-supporters-threaten-to-burn-down-dc/

‘Burn it down!’ Antifa, BLM protesters clash with police, threaten to torch DC

Left-wing Antifa and Black Lives Matter extremists marched through Washington, D.C., on Saturday as part of a “DC Queer and Trans Black History Month March and Rally.”

The event began at 2:00 p.m. but wound up lasting all afternoon and night, eventually devolving into the extremists walking down residential neighborhoods while chanting, “If we don’t get it, burn it down!”

Chants of “If we don’t get it, burn it down” as the march continues in DC tonight #DC #DCProtests #WashingtonDC pic.twitter.com/YMxy90P4oj — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) February 7, 2021

An officer swats away one of the flashlights, leading to brief clashes as police push forward into the crowd in front of outdoor diners here in DC #DC #DCProtests #WashingtonDC pic.twitter.com/UuA76fH5X4 — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) February 7, 2021

“ACAB” chants as the group mobilizes once again in DC on this Saturday night #DC #DCProtests #WashingtonDC pic.twitter.com/CGaOPKtD0u — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) February 7, 2021

“We’re out here today because America hates Black people. They hate Black women more. And they hate queer Black women the most.” DC QueerStory Black History Month March still going #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/PbaMHC0mtR — ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) February 6, 2021

“There was a storming of the Capitol. But I was arrested on Election night for allegedly interfering in an arrest when I never did. It kinda shows what we’ve been saying that ‘Cops and the Klan go hand in hand’ DC QueerStory Black History March #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/MIx2AfoCjC — ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) February 7, 2021

“Take it to the streets and abolish the police” DC QueerStory Black History Month March takes off #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/pNvvUvqBLQ — ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) February 6, 2021

“Give me a B!…” DC QueerStory Black History Month March still going #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/kx4M13ONhb — ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) February 6, 2021

