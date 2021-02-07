https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/democrats-biden-supporters-threaten-to-burn-down-dc/

‘Burn it down!’ Antifa, BLM protesters clash with police, threaten to torch DC

Left-wing Antifa and Black Lives Matter extremists marched through Washington, D.C., on Saturday as part of a “DC Queer and Trans Black History Month March and Rally.”

The event began at 2:00 p.m. but wound up lasting all afternoon and night, eventually devolving into the extremists walking down residential neighborhoods while chanting, “If we don’t get it, burn it down!”

