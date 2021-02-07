https://thehill.com/homenews/news/537733-bidens-mourn-former-indiana-first-lady-susan-bayh

President Biden and first lady Jill BidenJill BidenBiden doubles down on normal at White House Jill Biden and dogs to appear in ad promoting mask use during Puppy Bowl Hunter Biden to release memoir on April 6 MORE extended their condolences on Sunday following the passing of Susan Bayh, wife to former Indiana governor and senator Evan Bayh.

In a statement from the White House, the first couple called Susan Bayh the “model of goodness, generosity, and grace.”

The 61-year-old died on Friday after a battle with glioblastoma, according to a statement released by her husband.

It is with great sadness that we report the passing of former Indiana First Lady Susan Bayh. Susan passed away last night at the age of 61 pic.twitter.com/f8vPXI9hk6 — Evan Bayh (@SenEvanBayh) February 6, 2021

“Over the years, our families were bonded by collegiality and friendship, and, later, by a terrible disease. Susan was diagnosed with glioblastoma, the same illness that took our son, Beau. Just like him, Susan fought her battle as she lived her life: bravely, with love and purpose,” the Bidens said.

“Our prayers are with our dear friend Evan, their twin boys, Nick and Beau, the entire Bayh family, and the millions of Hoosiers who loved and respected Susan. Jill and I will miss our friend,” they added.

Bayh’s husband served alongside Biden in the Senate for a decade, from 1999 to 2011, after serving as governor of Indiana from 1989 to 1997.

The couple met while Susan Bayh was interning for a member of Congress in Washington and Evan Bayh was interning with a D.C. law firm. They married in 1985.

“What defined my wife was love, courage and accomplishment,” the former governor said in a statement Friday. “She’s simply the most loving person I’ve ever known. Not only toward her family and friends, but just toward ordinary people.”

