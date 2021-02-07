https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/big-tech-ms-medias-attempt-to-bury-the-illegitimacy-of-2020-election-has-backfired/

by Kyle Becker

The Big Tech and mainstream media’s attempt to bury questions over the legitimacy of the 2020 election has backfired. Spectacularly.

A new AP-NORC poll shows that an alarming number of Republicans believe that Biden is not a “legitimate” president. The AP reported:

About two-thirds of Republicans say Joe Biden was not legitimately elected president, according to a new poll conducted barely two weeks after he was inaugurated. The poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows 33% of Republicans say Biden was legitimately elected as the 46th president of the United States, while 65% say he was not. Overall, roughly two-thirds of Americans say Biden was legitimately elected; nearly all Democrats say so.

The AP goes on to write an opinion editorial arguing with Americans about the 2020 election. The U.S. press is truly tone-deaf, as it continues to litigate on Biden’s behalf like unstaffed attorneys, cherry-picking the evidence that makes its best case, while ignoring all evidence to the contrary. Indeed, Big Tech not only prosecuted Biden’s case, it muzzled Trump’s citizen-defenders in the public forum.

It turns out suppressing legitimate dissent over elections only fuels voter distrust. Imagine that.

It is simply a fact that numerous states changed their election procedures unlawfully, allowing for a flood of mass mail-in ballots that are more vulnerable to fraud. Now that the election is over, the mainstream media is bragging about the way a coalition of united interests, including huge corporations, radical groups, and labor unions, worked to undermine the nation’s constitutionally mandated democratic process.

A shadow campaign engaged in a full-scale effort to “fortify” the 2020 election for Biden, as a bombshell Time magazine piece revealed.

The language is brazen in its revelations:

That’s why the participants want the secret history of the 2020 election told, even though it sounds like a paranoid fever dream–a well-funded cabal of powerful people, ranging across industries and ideologies, working together behind the scenes to influence perceptions, change rules and laws, steer media coverage and control the flow of information. They were not rigging the election; they were fortifying it. And they believe the public needs to understand the system’s fragility in order to ensure that democracy in America endures.

It goes on to admit a “conspiracy” that worked to deprive Trump of re-election by hook or by crook:

There was a conspiracy unfolding behind the scenes, one that both curtailed the protests and coordinated the resistance from CEOs. Both surprises were the result of an informal alliance between left-wing activists and business titans. The pact was formalized in a terse, little-noticed joint statement of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and AFL-CIO published on Election Day. Both sides would come to see it as a sort of implicit bargain–inspired by the summer’s massive, sometimes destructive racial-justice protests–in which the forces of labor came together with the forces of capital to keep the peace and oppose Trump’s assault on democracy. The handshake between business and labor was just one component of a vast, cross-partisan campaign to protect the election–an extraordinary shadow effort dedicated not to winning the vote but to ensuring it would be free and fair, credible and uncorrupted.

The Time’s article is the closest thing to an answer to the “would you cheat to beat Cheeto Hitler?” question. But the leftist media wants to lecture Americans that distrust the 2020 election results as if they are some kind of unhinged cranks. There are journalists in the media who know better about this tendentious pablum, and some of them can hardly contain rubbing it in Republicans’ faces.

