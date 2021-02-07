https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/07/bleak-as-hell-blue-checks-trash-dolly-partons-working-5-to-9-super-bowl-ad/

Are you ready for the Super Bowl? We are.

And in what’s becoming a new tradition, the all-important ads get released early for an extra buzz. Here’s one for Squarespace where Dolly Parton re-wrote her famous “9 to 5” ballad into something for today’s modern “5 to 9” economy. Check it outL:

Work #5to9 on your passion projects with the help of @squarespace! Tune in to the #SuperBowl this Sunday ❤️ https://t.co/46GGZlmM4b pic.twitter.com/m0SkzWARXu — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) February 2, 2021

She’s released the song as well:

There’s nothing that you can’t do 🦋 I’ve been working after hours on some passion projects of my own. Stream #5to9 now on your favorite platform: https://t.co/JVct3scUcT pic.twitter.com/aG2ZdSDw2E — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) February 2, 2021

But feminist blue-checks aren’t happy with the Dolly over it. Jezebel called the ad “beak as hell”:

Dolly Parton’s contemporary update to “9 to 5,” “5 to 9,” is about working more after work and is bleak as hell https://t.co/NzRCN5giJc pic.twitter.com/na0gCWDC3Z — Jezebel (@Jezebel) February 3, 2021

While NYT editor at large Jessica Bennett says it “isn’t quite as empowering as the original”:

A Super Bowl ad has remade Dolly Parton’s feminist classic into an ode to hustle culture. It isn’t quite as empowering as the original, @jessicabennett writes. https://t.co/o7BK6caqbq — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 7, 2021

A piece up at Newsweek says it “shows we live in a dystopia”:

Dolly Parton is awesome but this Super Bowl ad shows we live in a dystopia https://t.co/4RlgKC0Go9 — Newsweek (@Newsweek) February 7, 2021

And “it was inevitable Dolly would disappoint in some way”:

It was inevitable Dolly would disappoint in some way(s), but still not sure why almost no one was more cautious beforehand (trying to be part of the fun-cool club?). This 2018 piece takes some wild swings, but it at least had some focused foresight. https://t.co/9aF1N1WeSs https://t.co/T2qwLypbWf — Winkler (@ThatWinkler) February 3, 2021

You see, it’s “diminished one of the most potent, and beloved, messages behind her own work while dressing it up as a tribute”:

I LOVE Dolly Parton, but agree “a gig economy makeover for a tech giant to run during the Super Bowl—diminished one of the most potent, and beloved, messages behind her own work while dressing it up as a tribute.” https://t.co/0wf5Q4QGEs — Carol Davidsen (@cld276) February 3, 2021

FFS, just enjoy the game and the catchy tune. We sure will be.

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

