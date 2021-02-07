https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/brazen-highway-robbery-caught-on-tesla-cam/

Swift highway robbery caught on Tesla Cam in San Francisco

San Francisco, California — A Tesla Cam captured the moment of a robbery while waiting in traffic. The incident happened around 04:30 p.m. on Friday February 5 in San Francisco, California.

After smashing the rear window of a Toyota Prius, the thief grabbed a bag and drove off.

ABC 7 spoke to the victims of the robbery, a husband and wife, who are from Iran. He said they are real estate photographers and were on a shoot near Dolores Park. The perps stole $7,000 in photo equipment.