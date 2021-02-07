https://www.theblaze.com/news/super-bowl-party-covid-cdc-guidelines

Are you doing your last-minute preparations for your Super Bowl party? You’re likely making sure you have enough chicken wings, plenty of nachos, and an abundance of adult beverages. But the CDC is here to give you another checklist for your 2021 Super Bowl party: What you should be doing to prevent a “superspreader” event.

Ahead of the big game, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidelines on “safer ways to enjoy the Super Bowl.” The CDC starts begins their Super Bowl party guidance by recommending that you shouldn’t have a Super Bowl party. The health agency instead recommends that you have a “virtual Super Bowl watch party.”

“Gathering virtually or with the people you live with is the safest way to celebrate the Super Bowl this year,” the CDC states. “Wear clothing or decorate your home with your favorite team’s logo or colors.”

The CDC recommends starting a “text group with other fans to chat about the game while watching” instead of having an actual Super Bowl party. As everyone knows, group texts are always so enjoyable.

The CDC acknowledges that if you must have an in-person Super Bowl party that it should be held outside. Probably not exactly ideal for most of the country that is frozen on Feb. 7 with kickoff at 6:30 p.m.

The CDC proposes that you set up a projector outside so that everyone can sit six feet apart.

Whether you’re rooting for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs or Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the CDC says you shouldn’t be cheering on your favorite NFL team.

“Avoid shouting, cheering loudly, or singing,” the CDC states, instead the agency endorses fans to “Clap, stomp your feet, or bring (or provide) hand-held noisemakers instead.”

In the CDC’s “Small Gatherings” advisory, it recommends people “wear a mask with two or more layers to stop the spread of COVID-19 to protect yourself and others.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci also instructed Americans to skip the Super Bowl party.

“You don’t want parties with people that you haven’t had much contact with, you just don’t know if they’re infected,” the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases told “Good Morning America.” “So as difficult as that is, at least this time around, just lay low and cool it.” “Every time we do have something like this, there always is a spike,” Fauci said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

