Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., under fire for her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump, on Sunday refused her state party’s call for her to resign.

In an interview on “Fox News Sunday,” Cheney defended her controversial vote, saying it was her duty.

“The oath that I took to the Constitution compelled me to vote for impeachment,” she said. “And it doesn’t bend to partisanship, it doesn’t bend to political pressure. It’s the most important oath that we take.”

Cheney also pushed back on the false claim that “BLM and antifa were behind what happened here at the Capitol.”

“People have been lied to,” she said. “The extent to which President Trump, for months leading up to Jan. 6, spread the notion that the election had been stolen or that the election was rigged, was a lie. And people need to understand that.”

She added, “”The single greatest threat to our republic is a president who would put his own self-interest above the Constitution, above the national interest. And we’ve had a situation where President Trump claimed for months that the election was stolen and then apparently set about to do everything he could to steal it himself.”

The GOP, she asserted, “should not be embracing the former president.”

“We need to make sure that we as Republicans are the party of truth and that we’re being honest about what really did happen in 2020 so we actually have a chance to win in 2022 and win the White House back in 2024,” she said.

