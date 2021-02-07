https://www.dailywire.com/news/cheney-says-she-wont-step-down-after-state-party-censures-her-calls-for-resignation

Less than 24 hours after Wyoming Republican officials overwhelmingly voted in favor of censuring Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) and calling on her to resign, Cheney told Fox News host Chris Wallace during an interview that she has no plans to do so.

“I’m not,” declared Cheney, after Wallace asked if she would resign per the state party’s request.

“I think people all across Wyoming understand and recognize that our most important duty is to the Constitution,” she said. “As I’ve explained and will continue to explain to supporters all across the state — voters all across the state — the oath that I took to the Constitution compelled me to vote for impeachment.”

“It doesn’t bend to partisanship, it doesn’t bend to political pressure,” added Cheney. “It’s the most important oath that we take, and so I will stand by that, and I will continue to fight for all of the issues that matter so much to us all across Wyoming.”

After Cheney’s comments, Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL), one of the most active voices against Cheney, responded on Twitter: “Liz Cheney does not speak for me or Wyoming.”

In the state’s censure resolution, a copy of which was obtained by Forbes, the Wyoming GOP accused Cheney of violating “the spirit” of GOP caucus rules by disclosing her intention to impeach Trump “prior to having any evidence presented” in the House of Representatives. They also accused Cheney of violating the trust of Wyoming voters, and claimed registered Republicans across the state and country were leaving the party because of Cheney.

Furthermore, the committee called on Cheney to “immediately resign from her position and allow the Wyoming Republican Party to nominate her replacement, and that representative Liz Cheney immediately repay donations to her 2020 campaign made by the Wyoming Republican Party and to any county party that requests reimbursement.”

Prior to the censure vote, House Republicans overwhelmingly voted in favor of keeping Cheney in her position as GOP Conference Chair, the third highest-ranking Republican in the House, through a secret ballot vote. Ahead of that vote, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) reportedly informed Cheney that some members wanted her to apologize, according to Axios, which cites two sources with direct knowledge of the conversation.

Cheney didn’t apologize, and her team had reportedly already conducted a whip count and assured Cheney she’d receive at least 142 votes. According to Politico, members with an active role in trying to oust Cheney from leadership believed that they had at least 107 votes — a narrow majority — in favor of removing her. In the end, Cheney ended up winning 145 votes, and only 61 members voted for her to be removed.

“It was a very resounding acknowledgment that we need to go forward together and that we need to go forward in a way that helps us be back,” Cheney told reporters in a press conference after the vote.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

