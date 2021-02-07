https://thehill.com/homenews/house/537724-cheney-trump-does-not-have-a-role-as-the-leader-of-our-party-going-forward

Rep. Liz CheneyElizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyWyoming Republican Party censures Cheney over Trump impeachment vote Republicans worry Greene could be drag on party in suburbs Sunday shows preview: Budget resolution clears path for .9 trillion stimulus; Senate gears up for impeachment trial MORE (R-Wyo.), the highest ranking House Republican to back former President Trump Donald TrumpTwitter permanently suspends Gateway Pundit founder’s account Wyoming Republican Party censures Cheney over Trump impeachment vote Trump access to intelligence briefings will be determined by officials, White House says: report MORE’s second impeachment, said Sunday that he does “not have a role as the leader of our party going forward.”

“We’re the party of Abraham Lincoln. We’re the party of Ronald Reagan. We have to really take a hard look at who we are and what we stand for and what we believe in,” Cheney said during an interview with host Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceWyoming Republican Party censures Cheney over Trump impeachment vote Juan Williams: GOP cowers from QAnon Biden aides signal president is open to talks on COVID-19 relief MORE on “Fox News Sunday.”

“I think when you look at both his actions leading up to what happened on January 6th, the fact that he was impeached in a bipartisan fashion, the fact that he lost the presidency, the fact that we lost the Senate, we have to be in a position where we can say we stand for principle, we stand for ideal,” Cheney said.

Cheney was one of 10 House Republicans to join Democrats in voting to impeach Trump last month for inciting an insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, disrupting Congress’ official Electoral College count of the presidential election affirming President Biden as the winner.

The move prompted backlash from other members of her party who later pushed for her removal as conference chair. However, Cheney was able to keep her status after a 145-61 vote by the Republican conference last week.

“Somebody who has provoked an attack on the United States capital to prevent the counting of electoral votes, which resulted in five people dying, who refused to stand up immediately when he was asked and stop the violence, that — that is a person who does not have a role as a leader of our party going forward,” Cheney told Wallace.

Cheney was also asked by Wallace if she thinks Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green (R-Ga.) has a place in the GOP in the wake of criticism over some of her past controversial comments. The Wyoming Republican, daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, went on further to describe her party as “the party of truth” and said the GOP needs to make sure it can “be trusted to handle the challenges this nation.”

“And that’s going to require us to focus on substance and policy and issues going forward, but we should not be embracing the former president,” she said.

Her comments come as Greene has also drawn rebukes from Democrats and some Republicans for her past embrace of the QAnon conspiracy and over reports of previous remarks she’s made backing violence against Democrats.

Eleven Republicans joined House Democrats voting 230-199 to remove the freshman Republican from the House Education and Budget committees last week.

In her interview with Wallace on Sunday, the Fox anchor asked Cheney if she was bothered that there “was more open outrage among House Republicans to your vote to impeach the president, a vote of conscience, as you say, then to the years of misstatements” by Greene.

In response, Cheney said, “first of all, with respect to Congressman Greene, we’ve all been very clear. The things that she has said don’t have any place in our public discourse and we as a Republican conference should deal with that issue.”

“We should have dealt with it. That’s not something the Democrats should be addressing on the floor of the House, we should have dealt with that,” Cheney continued.

“With respect to where we are as a party, I think this boat and conference made very clear, we are the party of Lincoln, we are not the party of QAnon or anti-Semitism or Holocaust-deniers, or white supremacy or conspiracy theories. That’s not who we are,” she said.

