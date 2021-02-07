https://twitchy.com/jacobb-38/2021/02/07/cnn-gets-called-out-for-suggesting-that-the-republican-party-is-somehow-responsible-for-what-it-cannot-control/

CNN anchor Jake Tapper spent nearly six minutes of ‘State of the Union’ on Sunday attempting to make the case that Republicans are responsible for stopping “insane lies” that have “taken root within the party.”

At one point in the monologue, Tapper references “bad actors.” Toward the end, he shifts the focus to the party as a whole.

Suggesting that the Republican Party is responsible for stamping out any perceived lies that might proceed forth from “bad actors” is more than a bit of a stretch.

We need not take the time to thoroughly document all of the narratives that have arisen from the Left.

One irony here is that in an attempt to call out false narratives, a more than slightly reaching narrative is being pushed about the Republican Party.

There’s a place for brutally honest editorializing. Fair-minded Republicans can accept legitimate criticism. But why a cable news network needlessly degrades a large group of citizens who also happen to be potential television viewers remains a mystery.

