CNN anchor Jake Tapper spent nearly six minutes of ‘State of the Union’ on Sunday attempting to make the case that Republicans are responsible for stopping “insane lies” that have “taken root within the party.”

CNN’s most special flower has thoughts. https://t.co/vy9hMigCS8 — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) February 7, 2021

At one point in the monologue, Tapper references “bad actors.” Toward the end, he shifts the focus to the party as a whole.

Extrapolating out one terrible event to make the point that we’re just at the “beginning” of “MAGA terrorism” (seriously with this term?!) seems wildly irresponsible. https://t.co/jWa9fOpPrS — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) February 7, 2021

Suggesting that the Republican Party is responsible for stamping out any perceived lies that might proceed forth from “bad actors” is more than a bit of a stretch.

Lol if normal people are such a threat maybe you should stop messing with us https://t.co/dungEcK6ow — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) February 7, 2021

We need not take the time to thoroughly document all of the narratives that have arisen from the Left.

Tapper propped up the Russia Hoax from the get go and for 3 years yet he is bothered by “insane lies” regarding elections that some are provable via video and/or attested to in affidavits. https://t.co/6ID4TFxZJm — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) February 7, 2021

One irony here is that in an attempt to call out false narratives, a more than slightly reaching narrative is being pushed about the Republican Party.

The transformation of CNN into a parody of Media Matters happened remarkably quickly, all things considered. https://t.co/W8zn5fNcJU — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) February 7, 2021

CNN is not a real news organization. This is not journalism or even responsible opinion / commentary. CNN is trying to incite more violence. https://t.co/HPnQIbnrGS — RBe (@RBPundit) February 7, 2021

There’s a place for brutally honest editorializing. Fair-minded Republicans can accept legitimate criticism. But why a cable news network needlessly degrades a large group of citizens who also happen to be potential television viewers remains a mystery.

