Any Republican who defied former President Donald Trump and voted for his impeachment will not win reelection, Dick Morris said on Sunday.

Speaking to “The Cats Roundtable” radio show hosted by John Catsimatidis on WABC 770 AM, Morris said that Rep. Liz Cheney “is a gone goose [even though] she did win the vote in the House, because it was basically set up by the leadership and she’s inherited royalty among Republicans.”

However, Morris, a former adviser to Bill Clinton, pointed out that opinion polls in Wyoming indicate that she has “a 13% job approval there among Republicans. She has no chance of getting reelected. Nor do any of those guys that defied President Trump and voted for impeachment. [Sen. Ben] Sasse in Nebraska is gone.”

Morris said election reform is needed, because when a group of people “believe that the vote is not accurate… that’s a tremendous danger to our democracy.”

Morris added that both parties have sinned regarding election integrity.

“There are a lot of Democrats who say they want to get everyone to vote and expand the franchise. But, in fact, they want to commit fraud… But there will also always be Republicans who say they want to have election integrity. But what they really want is to reduce the number of minority voters.”

He also stressed that Republicans have to change their stategy regarding elections.

“By the time it’s election day, the election’s over. Half the votes have been cast, and you have a deficit you can’t make up… We have to go door-to-door with absentee ballots in hand and give them to the voter to fill in. The whole idea of bringing voters to the polls is obsolete. We now have to bring the polls to the voter.”

