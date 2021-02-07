https://www.dailywire.com/news/dick-morris-predicts-liz-cheney-has-a-snowballs-chance-in-hell-at-reelection

Former Clinton campaign adviser Dick Morris predicted that Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) is going to lose in the 2022 Republican primary because of her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump, and that GOP leadership in the House is out of touch with their base for allowing her to remain in a position of leadership.

“She has snowball’s chance in hell of getting reelected,” Morris told Newsmax TV last week. “Her favorability is down to 13% and she loses the projected primary by 3-1 or 4-1. Wyoming went 70% for Trump. And Liz Cheney is a gone goose.”

“And it’s ridiculous, and shows how out of touch Kevin McCarthy and the Republican leadership is with the voters of the Republican Party, that he and Scalise worked overtime to round up votes for this…traitor, who voted to impeach Donald Trump,” Morris continued. “The voters of her state, Wyoming, her state, will not be so forgiving.”

“While she did win the vote in the House because it was basically set up by the leadership and she’s kind of inherited royalty among Republicans,” Morris said. “But, in fact, there’s some polling in Wyoming [that suggests that] she has a 13% job approval among Republicans.”

Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, was elected to represent Wyoming’s at-large district in 2016 and quickly ascended the ranks to become the House Republican Conference chair, which is the third highest-ranking position in the House GOP.

“She shouldn’t be [Wyoming’s] congressman in any case,” Morris said. “But she’s part of Republican royalty because of her father and they don’t want to move against her. But the voters have their own minds.”

“The word ‘base’ is something the Left likes to use to describe Trump supporters,” Morris further argued. “It’s not his base, it’s 80% or 90% of the Republican Party. The word is the Republican Party. And they try to pretend it’s fragmented, but it’s not. And if it is fragmented, it’s not the Left against the Right, it’s the top against the rest of it. That’s what you’re seeing here.”

Cheney was censured last week by the Wyoming Republican Party for being one of 10 Republicans to vote in favor of impeaching former President Donald Trump.

As The Daily Wire reported:

Wyoming Republican officials voted to censure Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY), the state’s representative-at-large, for her decision to impeach former President Donald Trump for incitement of insurrection back in January, when he was still in office. According to The Associated Press, an overwhelming majority of the Wyoming Republican Party’s Central Committee voted in favor of a censure resolution, which accused Cheney of voting for impeachment without a “formal hearing or due process” for Trump. The Casper Star-Tribune reports that the censure vote happened after only 11 minutes of discussion among the committee members. Cheney, who was not present at the meeting, promptly responded: “I’m honored to represent the people of Wyoming in Congress and will always fight for the issues that matter most to our state. Foremost among these is the defense of our Constitution and the freedoms it guarantees. My vote to impeach was compelled by the oath I swore to the Constitution. Wyoming citizens know that this oath does not bend or yield to politics or partisanship. I will always fight for Wyoming values and stand up for our Western way of life.”

