Super Bowl LV: Kansas City Chiefs v. Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicked off Sunday at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

According to reports, 22,000 fans attended the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The Bidens barged in and made a creepy video appearance before kickoff to lecture Americans about “social distancing.”

Americans just can’t get on with their lives because the Democrats have to drone on and on about Covid every second of every day.

Joe Biden and his handler wife Jill made a video message from their Delaware basement bunker that played on the jumbotron – as if people watching football and drinking beer want to hear from Dementia Joe.

“With all our hearts, thank you,” Jill Biden said to the healthcare workers in attendance.

“Let’s remember, we all can do our part to save lives,” Joe Biden said. “Wear masks. Stay socially distance. Get tested.”

It sounded like people were booing Joe Biden as his video message played.

Here’s the Orwellian footage of the Bidens on the jumbotron (no one was paying attention to Biden):

Moment of silence before the Super Bowl in memory of those who have lost their lives to COVID-19 in the past year, after a video message from President Biden. pic.twitter.com/84GA7UmPx7 — Greg Auman (@gregauman) February 7, 2021

