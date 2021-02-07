https://thehill.com/homenews/news/537762-dominion-spokesman-mike-lindell-is-begging-to-be-sued

Dominion Voting Systems spokesman Michael Steel said on Sunday that MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is “begging to be sued” over spreading unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election and accusing Dominion of being complicit.

CNN’s Brian Stelter asked Steel on “Reliable Sources” if and when additional lawsuits were expected from the voting systems company, which has already sued pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell and former President TrumpDonald TrumpTwitter permanently suspends Gateway Pundit founder’s account Wyoming Republican Party censures Cheney over Trump impeachment vote Trump access to intelligence briefings will be determined by officials, White House says: report MORE‘s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.

“I’m not here to make news on that front,” Steel responded. “But let me say this Mike Lindell is begging to be sued and at some point we may well oblige him.”

Trump and his allies, including Lindell, had for months levied allegations against Dominion, alleging without producing evidence that the company was responsible for changing votes in the presidential race to benefit President Biden.

Dominion has already threatened Lindell, along with several others, with “imminent” legal action, accusing the CEO of having “positioned [himself] as a prominent leader of the ongoing misinformation campaign” that fraud led to Trump’s loss.

The MyPillow CEO has fought back, saying on former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon Stephen (Steve) Kevin BannonHillicon Valley: Biden: US taking ‘urgent’ steps to improve cybersecurity | Democrat warns tech companies to ‘step up’ or risk Section 230 changes | California court rejects suit challenging state’s new rules for gig workers Parler CEO says board terminated his position: report House Democrat cheers Gaetz’s offer to resign, help Trump with trial MORE‘s podcast Saturday that he plans to sue Dominion and another voting technology company Smartmatic. He also aired a three-hour documentary highlighting his unfounded election fraud claims on One America News Network.

“I think he’s trying to get ahead of the fact that he is spreading disinformation, spreading lies,” Steel told CNN. “This latest ‘documentary’ that he aired is nothing but the same old half-baked conspiracy theories repackaged. And the truth is catching up with him.”

MyPillow did not immediately return a request for comment.

Dominion filed separate $1.3 billion defamation lawsuits against Powell and Giuliani last month and said there are more to come. Its rival company Smartmatic filed a $2.7 billion lawsuit against Giuliani, Powell, Fox News and some Fox News hosts last week.

For spreading the claims, Lindell has been permanently suspended from Twitter and several stores that sold MyPillow products, such as Kohl’s and Bed Bath & Beyond, have stopped offering them.

