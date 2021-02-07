https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/07/economics-major-aoc-accidentally-explains-why-a-nationwide-15-minimum-wage-is-bad-policy/

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is arguing for a higher income threshold for Covid-relief payments because the cost of living is higher in places like Queens, NY than in, say, West Virginia:

Some who discount our proposals by saying “reps from urban & suburban areas don’t get other places” don’t seem to apply that consideration themselves. A $50k threshold is totally disconnected from the reality of tens of millions of people. So let’s talk Queens & West Virginia: — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 7, 2021

You see, West Virginia has a lower cost of living so basing the relief payment on West Virginia penalizes the people in more expensive areas:

The borough of Queens has a higher population than the entire state of West Virginia. We should do what helps both instead of one. If we cut relief checks to account for higher cost of living, BOTH Queens & West Virginia get help. WV actually comes out ahead due to lower COL. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 7, 2021

And it’s important to make sure that politicians take these differences into account when making policy:

If you use West Virginia cost of living #s to bring down relief for everyone, millions are left in the cold. That’s what $50k does. Cutting checks to account for Queens/higher COL overall is a win-win. Lower COL get more bang for their buck, higher COL get their needs met. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 7, 2021

Oh, she’s so close to getting it, isn’t she?

She’s so close to getting why these kinds of determinations don’t work on a nationwide level. https://t.co/4BqxyiOMa9 — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) February 7, 2021

Now do the minimum wage:

Just like a $15 minimum wage impacts West Virginia and Queens differently. https://t.co/2w4yfYuTcN — Melissa Braunstein (@slowhoneybee) February 7, 2021

Where’s her explanation on how a $15 wage would hurt businesses in low cost-of-living West Virginia?

And, politically, she’s not very good at this:

Thing about AOC is she has no ability to convince anyone who isn’t already predisposed to agree with her. She’s forced to resort to tweeting bc she already alienated the person she would need to influence here (Manchin) to get a bill closer to what she prefers. https://t.co/3GuAt3fpLp — AG (@AGHamilton29) February 7, 2021

