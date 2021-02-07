https://babylonbee.com/news/first-female-referee-throws-flag-on-play-but-wont-say-whats-wrong/

TAMPA, FL—Sarah Thomas, the first female referee to officiate in a Super Bowl, threw a flag on a play in the second quarter but refused to say what was wrong.

“Penalty, on the offense — you know what, never mind. It’s fine,” she said after throwing a flag on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Wait — what’d I do wrong?” asked Tom Brady indignantly.

“Nothing. I said it was fine,” she said, folding her arms.

“It doesn’t seem like it’s fine. You threw a flag!” Brady responded.

She shrugged and turned away. “No, it’s totally fine. Go and play football with your friends. It’s fine.”

Play proceeded without any consequences, though she glared bitterly at Brady throughout the next few plays.

Meanwhile, the male referees displayed their toxic masculinity by awarding extra yards for players who exhibited unnecessary roughness and also giving them a manly chest bump and a “right on, bro.”

