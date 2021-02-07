https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/former-cia-director-never-trumper-michael-hayden-happy-biden-considering-withholding-intel-briefings-president-trump/
Former CIA Director Michael Hayden, a Never-Trumper and critic of the Gateway Pundit, is now happy that Joe Biden is considering withholding intelligence from President Trump. Hayden didn’t feel the same way when it was Barack Obama for some reason.
The Washington Examiner reported:
Former CIA Director Michael Hayden cheered after President Biden said former President Donald Trump should not receive intelligence briefings, a much different response than he gave to a similar proposal just two and a half years ago.
Biden told CBS News that Trump’s “erratic behavior” justified pulling his access to intelligence briefings. Hayden reacted to the news with a tweet, saying, “It’s about time!”
TRENDING: “Burn it Down!” – BLM-Antifa Terrorists March Through DC, Assault Police Officers, Harass Outdoor Diners (VIDEO)
But he wasn’t so enthused two and a half years ago, when Trump was the one who reportedly considered restricting former President Barack Obama’s access.
In August 2018, Hayden told CNN the idea was “an almost unspeakable proposal” that is “so un-American. It’s hard to imagine that happening in any but the most autocratic governments in the world.”
Hayden wasn’t a Trump fan because the President was reversing the precedents Hayden created while Director. We reported in August 2019:
General Michael Hayden was the Director of the Central Intelligence Agency for Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama. President Trump is working on reversing the precedents Hayden created while Director.
The CIA under General Michael Hayden set some very disturbing precedents which he failed to address in his book or in his ramblings on CNN. President Trump appears to want to reverse them.
President Trump appears to want to bring back accountability for abuses of power among CIA leadership. Another effort by the President is in protecting the rank and file. These efforts will go a long way in restoring confidence in the CIA rank.
President Trump Moves to Reverse Negative Precedents Set by Former CIA Director and Anti-Trump CNN Analyst Michael Hayden
And in 2018 Michael Hayden smeared The Gateway Pundit as a racist publication for running an article on former Army Ranger Alejandro Villanueva who was the ONLY Pittsburgh Steeler to come out for the National Anthem on Sunday during a game in 2017.
Ex-CIA Chief and Never-Trumper Slanders Gateway Pundit and Claims our Website is Racist for Posting Patriotic NFL Story (Video)
It’s frightening to think that the CIA was once run by the likes of Michael Hayden!