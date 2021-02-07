https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/former-cia-director-never-trumper-michael-hayden-happy-biden-considering-withholding-intel-briefings-president-trump/

The Washington Examiner reported:

Former CIA Director Michael Hayden cheered after President Biden said former President Donald Trump should not receive intelligence briefings, a much different response than he gave to a similar proposal just two and a half years ago.

Biden told CBS News that Trump’s “erratic behavior” justified pulling his access to intelligence briefings. Hayden reacted to the news with a tweet, saying, “It’s about time!”

But he wasn’t so enthused two and a half years ago, when Trump was the one who reportedly considered restricting former President Barack Obama’s access.

In August 2018, Hayden told CNN the idea was “an almost unspeakable proposal” that is “so un-American. It’s hard to imagine that happening in any but the most autocratic governments in the world.”