https://babylonbee.com/news/fox-news-analysts-declare-tampa-bay-super-bowl-winners-four-minutes-into-second-quarter/

Fox News Analysts Declare Tampa Bay Super Bowl Winners Four Minutes Into First Quarter

1.6k Share

TAMPA, FL—Fox News has projected the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be the winners of Super Bowl LV, despite it being only 4 minutes into the first quarter.

“Our expert analysts are now calling the game for Tampa Bay,” said anchor Chris Wallace. “This game is over. May as well pack it in and go home now because we already declared the winner, but we’ll continue to cover the remaining portion of this game that the Chiefs have absolutely no chance of winning.”

According to sources on the sidelines, Tampa Bay Head coach Bruce Arians is furious and has called for fans to protest the “rigged Super Bowl.” Fans have responded by charging the press box where Fox News analysts are hiding.

Twitter banned Arians soon after for inciting violence.