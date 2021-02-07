https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/framing-roger-stone-attempt-put-together-case-democrats-reportedly-looking-creating-narrative-roger-stone-oath-keepers/

Those who voted to impeach President Trump last month, the Democrat Party and Liz Cheney, are now realizing that they have no evidence to support their case. These politicians voted for the impeachment without any evidence for the accusations they were making.

Unfortunate for politicians in the House who voted to impeach President Trump, there was no investigation into the allegations the House was making. There were no charges placed against the President by anyone independent of the House. There was no Committee within the House that reviewed the evidence from an independent source that supported their claim. There was no ruling from a House committee that based on independent investigations led to the articles of impeachment.

Instead the House Democrats just drafted up an impeachment memo and voted on it. All the Democrats and a few radical Trump haters in the House, like Liz Cheney, supported the unethical and unsupported impeachment put together on a whim.

At the same time there was no investigation into voter fraud in the 2020 election. The claims made by the President and his team were quickly dismissed and never reviewed. Now there is literally truck loads of evidence of election fraud and no desire to come close to investigating it in the House.

All of this is coming to a head as the Democrats in the House and Cheney realize they have no case. They have nothing but their own opinions. So they are now searching for anything to support their false claims.

The Daily Mail reports on one effort the Democrats are trying. They harassed and indicted Roger Stone before, they think, why not do it again:

Newly surfaced video shows Trump ally Roger Stone being flanked by members of far-right Oath Keepers on the morning of January 6, just hours before members of the group stormed the Capitol. The video is a part of the evidence being used by House impeachment managers to determine whether there are links between the former president and those who stormed the building in Washington D.C., last month. ‘So, hopefully we have this today, right?’ a man – who goes by the Black Conservative Preacher on social media – can be heard asking Stone at the Willard InterContinental hotel, just blocks from the White House.

The Oath Keepers are a group of men who describe themselves as the following:

Oath Keepers is a non-partisan association of current and formerly serving military, police, and first responders, who pledge to fulfill the oath all military and police take to “defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” That oath, mandated by Article VI of the Constitution itself, is to the Constitution, not to the politicians, and Oath Keepers declare that they will not obey unconstitutional orders, such as orders to disarm the American people, to conduct warrantless searches, or to detain Americans as “enemy combatants” in violation of their ancient right to jury trial. See the Oath Keepers Declaration of Orders We Will Not Obey for details.

Oath Keepers reaches out to both current serving and veterans to remind them of their oaths, to teach them more about the Constitution they swore to defend, and to inspire them to defend it. See below for details on how we do that. Oath Keepers also includes a membership program designated as “Associate Members”, which consists of patriotic citizens who have not served in uniform but who serve now by supporting this mission with their Associate Membership and volunteer activities. Oath Keepers welcomes our Associate Members and appreciates their support of our mission. Stone claims he had nothing to do with the riots: Stone has claimed that he played ‘no role whatsoever in the January 6 events,’ adding that he ‘never left the site of my hotel until leaving for dulles Airport,’ later that afternoon, ABC News reports. ‘I had no advance knowledge of the riot at the Capitol,’ Stone told the outlet in response to the footage. ‘I could not even tell you the names of those who volunteered to provide security for me, required because of the many threats against me and my family.’ However, none of this matters because the one thing we learned from the justice system developed under Barack Obama is that the FBI, DOJ and the courts will do all they can to destroy an innocent American if they feel a need to do so.

