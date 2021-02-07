https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/gab-ceo-goes-record-know-100-fact-jared-kushner-actively-trying-keep-trump-off-gab-video/

Andrew Torba, the devout Christian, free-speech CEO of GAB took to his own platform tonight to write a blistering rebuke of a rumor being spread about President Trump posting from his account on Twitter.

100 Percent Fed Up reports – In his message to Gab users, Torba explained who was behind the rumor, and then, the Gab CEO dropped a bombshell about why Trump remained off social media since he left the White House.

Here is Torba’s message:

@realdonaldtrump is and always has been a mirror archive of POTUS’ tweets and statements that we’ve run for years. We’ve always been transparent about this and would obviously let people know if the President starts using it. The only reason he’s not using it right now to contact his base is because dopey advisers like Jared Kushner, who lost him the election, are blocking him from using it. TRENDING: Breaking: Twitter Indefinitely Suspends Gateway Pundit Account After We Announce More Video of TCF Center Fraud Will Be Released in Coming Days A fake news story was started by random British newspapers that didn’t even bother calling us to fact check or for comment. We will be writing a blog post to expose this fake news shortly. We will go on the record stating that we know 100% for a fact that Jared Kushner is actively trying to keep Trump off Gab and has been for weeks. Because Gab is the only safe place left for conservatives that means Kushner is trying to keep Trump off the Internet. Why?

In Kushner’s defense, he may be encouraging his father-in-law to stay off social media as a way to streamline his message and to prevent him from saying anything that could hurt him in his upcoming sham impeachment hearing.

Here’s a voice recorded message from Torba, explaining his surprise to find out that President Trump was on Gab. He also questions Kusher’s advice to Trump.

Rumble’s link:

Gab’s link:

