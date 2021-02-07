https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/george-shultz-has-died-at-100/
About The Author
Related Posts
It’s funny but reflects a true disconnection from reality…
January 18, 2021
Ilhan Omar slams AOC for getting vaccine…
December 22, 2020
How can they possibly milk this crap any longer…
January 22, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy