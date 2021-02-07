https://www.oann.com/gop-sen-wicker-blasts-second-impeachment-trial/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=gop-sen-wicker-blasts-second-impeachment-trial

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:30 PM PT – Sunday, February 7, 2021

Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) denounced the impeachment push against President Trump. In an interview on Sunday, Wicker blasted the upcoming impeachment trial, calling it a “meaningless messaging partisan exercise.”

Wicker, like many GOP senators, have also questioned the constitutionality of the trial.

The senator also pointed out Joe Biden could have helped unite the country by asking Democrats not to pursue impeachment. Now that they are, Wicker is making it clear that he does not believe President Trump should be convicted.

Impeaching President Trump is a mistake. The effort to remove a President who is no longer in office raises serious constitutional questions and threatens to delay national healing. https://t.co/pfCynmdc0O — Senator Roger Wicker (@SenatorWicker) January 26, 2021

“If being held accountable means being impeached by the House and convicted by the Senate, the answer to that is no,” Wicker stated.

Wicker was one of the 45 GOP senators who voted against holding an impeachment trial, in an indication President Trump will likely not be convicted.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

