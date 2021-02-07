https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/537717-graham-says-trump-will-have-a-place-in-history-for-capitol-riots

One of former President TrumpDonald TrumpTwitter permanently suspends Gateway Pundit founder’s account Wyoming Republican Party censures Cheney over Trump impeachment vote Trump access to intelligence briefings will be determined by officials, White House says: report MORE‘s longtime allies in the Senate said Sunday that the former president would be remembered for his role in the events leading up to the deadly riot that overtook the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Speaking on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamSunday shows preview: Budget resolution clears path for .9 trillion stimulus; Senate gears up for impeachment trial Senate Republicans don’t want Trump to testify in impeachment trial McConnell congratulates Cheney on surviving attempted ousting from leadership MORE (R-S.C.) indicated that he thought history would judge Trump’s responsibility for the siege that resulted in the deaths of several people, including one Capitol Police officer but Graham said that he did not think it was the Senate’s role to convict the former president for inciting the riot.

“Well, I mean, he’s going to have a place in history for all of this, but the point of the matter is that we’re in Congress, we’re not prosecutors. Impeachment was never meant to be a prosecution,” Graham said.

“I think I’m ready to move on, I’m ready to end the impeachment trial because I think it’s blatantly unconstitutional,” Graham continued, before adding: “As to Donald Trump, he is the most popular figure in the Republican Party. He had a consequential presidency. January 6 was a very bad day for America, and he’ll get his share of blame in history.”

.@margbrennan asks @LindseyGraham if former President #Trump deserves any formal reprimand for actions related to the January 6th insurrection “Well, I mean, he’s going to have a place in history for all this,” but says he’s “ready to move on” from the #impeachment trial pic.twitter.com/UnoBM4FiA8 — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) February 7, 2021

Graham’s comments come as the Senate GOP has signaled that a conviction of the former president is unlikely to occur, as many members have expressed doubt over whether such a maneuver is constitutional.

A number of Republicans including Graham have criticized the former president over the Jan. 6 violence. The president’s second impeachment by the House last month saw 10 Republicans vote in favor of charging him with inciting and insurrection.

The South Carolina Republican, a top ally of the former president during his one term in the White House, said last month that Trump’s legacy had been “tarnished” by the riot while stating that Trump’s “actions were the problem” that led to the violence.

