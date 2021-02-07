https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/07/grover-killer-irresponsible-doordash-super-bowl-ad-disregards-mask-guidance/

DoorDash just ran a very irresponsible ad using the characters from Sesame Street where they disregarded guidance from experts that says you have to wear a mask while outdoors:

No one on Sesame Street is wearing a mask. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 7, 2021

NOPE!

Not a lot of masks being worn at Sesame Street. — Trevor Moore (@itrevormoore) February 7, 2021

Watch for yourself:

Calling all fans raised on @SesameStreet: We’re donating $1 (up to $1 million) for each order place on 2/7 and 2/8 to @SesameWorkshop — DoorDash (@DoorDash) February 7, 2021

If First Lady Jill Biden says we have to wears masks while walking our dogs outdoors, shouldn’t Big Bird and Grover have to wear one, too?

Don’t forget to mask up – even when you’re out walking your dog. (P.S. – Champ and Major agree!) pic.twitter.com/Ovedz4CdiQ — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) February 6, 2021

UPDATE: Dan Rather added this tweet after we published. He agrees!

Is it responsible having commercials showing people gathering in large groups without masks? — Dan Rather (@DanRather) February 8, 2021

Anyway, we joke, we joke . . . of course:

Please don’t give them any ideas. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) February 7, 2021

LOL:

Okay Grover Killer — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 7, 2021

Oh, and get ready for liberal hate at both DoorDash for allegedly exploiting workers and Sesame Street for selling out:

IKR. Daveed Diggs + Sesame Street was just 😍. Now if only Door Dash had some better policies for its workers. — State Senator Erika Geiss (SD06) (@SenErikaGeiss) February 7, 2021

I’m old enough to remember when people got huffy that Kermit the Frog would appear in both the commercial world and Sesame Street, and now here’s Big Bird and Grover pimping for the gig economy. — Philip Michaels (@PhilipMichaels) February 7, 2021

Sesame Street looks unaffordable. The rents must be outrageous. — Miriti Murungi (@NutmegRadio) February 7, 2021

Sesame Street has sold out. Ow doing #SuperBowl ads with the Door Dash. Sell outs. — Nicholas Huba (@ACPressHuba) February 7, 2021

“Sesame St shilling for #doordash feels icky.” — Waylon Lewis & Elephant Journal (@elephantjournal) February 8, 2021

Sigh.

***

Editor’s note: This post has been updated.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

