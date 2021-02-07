https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/07/grover-killer-irresponsible-doordash-super-bowl-ad-disregards-mask-guidance/

DoorDash just ran a very irresponsible ad using the characters from Sesame Street where they disregarded guidance from experts that says you have to wear a mask while outdoors:

NOPE!

Watch for yourself:

If First Lady Jill Biden says we have to wears masks while walking our dogs outdoors, shouldn’t Big Bird and Grover have to wear one, too?

UPDATE: Dan Rather added this tweet after we published. He agrees!

Anyway, we joke, we joke . . . of course:

LOL:

Oh, and get ready for liberal hate at both DoorDash for allegedly exploiting workers and Sesame Street for selling out:

Sigh.

***

Editor’s note: This post has been updated.

