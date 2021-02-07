https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/hateful-la-times-reporter-virginia-heffernan-compares-kindly-pro-trump-neighbors-terrorists-helped-plow-driveway/

This is the face of a modern-day leftist.

Hateful, humorless and intolerant.

Los Angeles Times columnist wrote a screed this week for the paper trashing her pro-Trump neighbors after they helped plow her driveway following a snow storm.

Virginia Heffernan even compared them to terrorists.

The poison here, from @page88, suggests one should shun their kind neighbors because of their political choices. This is the kind of psychopathic behaviour that only a lifetime of indoctrination (and/or drugs) can create. pic.twitter.com/NcrnPlBAaE — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) February 7, 2021

Heffernan even trashed the police for good measure.

Via The LA Times:

Oh, heck no. The Trumpites next door to our pandemic getaway, who seem as devoted to the ex-president as you can get without being Q fans, just plowed our driveway without being asked and did a great job. How am I going to resist demands for unity in the face of this act of aggressive niceness? Of course, on some level, I realize I owe them thanks — and, man, it really looks like the guy back-dragged the driveway like a pro — but how much thanks? These neighbors are staunch partisans of blue lives, and there aren’t a lot of anything other than white lives in neighborhood. This is also kind of weird. Back in the city, people don’t sweep other people’s walkways for nothing. Maybe it’s like what Eddie Murphy discovered in that old “Saturday Night Live” sketch “White Like Me.” He goes undercover in white makeup and finds that when white people are among their own, they pop free champagne and live the high life. As Murphy puts it: “Slowly I began to realize that when white people are alone, they give things to each other. For free.” Hezbollah, the Shiite Islamist political party in Lebanon, also gives things away for free. The favors Hezbollah does for people in the cities Tyre and Sidon probably don’t involve snowplows, but, like other mafias, Hezbollah tends to its own — the Shiite sick, elderly and hungry. They offer protection and hospitality and win loyalty that way. And they also demand devotion to their brutal, us-versus-them anti-Sunni cause. Some of us are family, the favors say; the rest are infidels.

More from Byron York:

Heffernan frets. Realizes ‘I owe them thanks.’ But Trump! Heffernan becomes suspicious: This could be, like, a terrorist thing: ‘Hezbollah, the Shiite Islamist political party in Lebanon, also gives things away for free.’ OMG! They’re Trumpite terrorists! 2/10 — Byron York (@ByronYork) February 7, 2021

Still, they plowed the driveway so nicely. What to do? Heffernan thinks and thinks, comes up with answer: I’ll acknowledge their kindness with ‘a wave and a thanks.’ But no ‘absolution.’ No way. ‘Free driveway work…is just not the same currency as justice and truth.’ 6/10 — Byron York (@ByronYork) February 7, 2021

More importantly, Heffernan will offer her neighbors the opportunity to put aside what they believe and take up what she believes. What could be more generous and neighborly? 8/10 — Byron York (@ByronYork) February 7, 2021

Thus Virginia Heffernan comes up with a way to repay the spontaneous kindness of neighbors: A wave, a thanks, and an invitation to become like Virginia Heffernan. What more could a neighbor want? 10/10 End. https://t.co/cwwBY3oK1Q — Byron York (@ByronYork) February 7, 2021

