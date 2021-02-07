https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/really-working-administration-lot-ways-trump-administrations-peter-navaro-deep-states-ag-bill-barr/

Peter Navaro, President Trump’s Assistant to the President, Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy, and the National Defense Production Act policy coordinator, spoke out today on Sunday Morning Futures about former Attorney General William Barr.

According to Peter Navaro, Bill Barr was fast-tracking Biden’s Executive Orders while he was slow-walking President Trump’s. Navaro shared that the last checkmark that had to be done to complete the Executive Order (EO) process was to run the order by the Department of Justice (DOJ):

Here’s the news behind the news. Bill Barr, President Trump’s Attorney General, also it turns out, happens to be Joe Biden’s first Attorney General because here was what was happening. We had over 30 executive orders queued after Election Day, ready to go but we kept running into these roadblocks, roadblocks, and hurdles. It turned out that Bill Barr’s office of legal counsel was fast-tracking all of these Biden EO’s and basically it was a Deep State coup. Now this has implications Maria.

Navarro went on to explain how the DOJ helped approve a Biden EO where he allowed the Chinese access to the US power grid which would have horrible consequences if the US gets into a predicament with China. Biden’s order will allow China to take down the US grid and Barr’s DOJ approved it. At the same time, Navarro was unable to get through an order on offshoring which never went through the DOJ.

Yeah, we got slow-walked at the Department of Justice. The problem I told Barr about numerous times and he should have been fired months before he was. By the last year of this Administration, he was really working against this Administration in a lot of ways.

Via Sunday Morning Futures:

Barr placed himself permanently on the Deep State list of skunks a few months ago when he ignored all the evidence of election fraud which eventually resulted in Biden stealing the election:

Bill Barr was a Deep state disgrace. He betrayed President Trump and America.

