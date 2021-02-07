https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/02/07/hes-kidding-right-dan-rather-has-an-issue-with-some-of-the-super-bowl-commercials-just-guess/
The Super Bowl had barely been underway for an hour when Dan Rather noticed something about the commercials that obviously bothered him:
Is it responsible having commercials showing people gathering in large groups without masks?
— Dan Rather (@DanRather) February 8, 2021
The intrepid journalist “Commercial Karen” is on the job!
My eyes rolled so far that I’m looking at my brain. https://t.co/zi2mUMN8h2
— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) February 8, 2021
Same.
hate to break it to you, champ, but commercials are make-believe, kind of like your “journalism.”
— Razor (@hale_razor) February 8, 2021
😂😂😂😂 Wait. He’s kidding, right? PLEASE TELL ME THIS IS A JOKE. https://t.co/7Zlof4ksvK
— Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) February 8, 2021
Oh, it’s a joke, but Dan’s not in on it.
— ShredderGirl (@ShredderBabe) February 8, 2021
No more irresponsible than forging documents. https://t.co/ULrWgYEy0u
— Reverend Doctor Jill Biden Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) February 8, 2021
i have some spare midol if you need it https://t.co/at8SlpnC55
— Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) February 8, 2021
You know a long time ago this man was considered a serious journalist. https://t.co/QZBEcguftJ
— Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) February 8, 2021
It’s been a while.
It’s a new religion. https://t.co/GtxOFyi2l6
— Samantha Sullivan (@SamSullivan) February 8, 2021
Apparently.