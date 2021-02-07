https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/02/07/hes-kidding-right-dan-rather-has-an-issue-with-some-of-the-super-bowl-commercials-just-guess/

The Super Bowl had barely been underway for an hour when Dan Rather noticed something about the commercials that obviously bothered him:

Is it responsible having commercials showing people gathering in large groups without masks? — Dan Rather (@DanRather) February 8, 2021

The intrepid journalist “Commercial Karen” is on the job!

My eyes rolled so far that I’m looking at my brain. https://t.co/zi2mUMN8h2 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) February 8, 2021

Same.

hate to break it to you, champ, but commercials are make-believe, kind of like your “journalism.” — Razor (@hale_razor) February 8, 2021

😂😂😂😂 Wait. He’s kidding, right? PLEASE TELL ME THIS IS A JOKE. https://t.co/7Zlof4ksvK — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) February 8, 2021

Oh, it’s a joke, but Dan’s not in on it.

No more irresponsible than forging documents. https://t.co/ULrWgYEy0u — Reverend Doctor Jill Biden Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) February 8, 2021

i have some spare midol if you need it https://t.co/at8SlpnC55 — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) February 8, 2021

You know a long time ago this man was considered a serious journalist. https://t.co/QZBEcguftJ — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) February 8, 2021

It’s been a while.

Apparently.

