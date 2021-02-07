https://twitchy.com/jacobb-38/2021/02/07/house-democrats-are-moving-us-forward-by-continuing-to-tweet-about-the-former-president/

We are now more than two weeks into the Biden administration, and the House Democrats Twitter account remains focused on former president Donald Trump.

Does not the first line of that tweet render the second line unnecessary? As Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) points out, such a sentiment does not reflect how our nation chooses its leaders.

Democrats sure are wasting a lot of Twitter-breath on someone who is no longer in office as their party begins a term at the helm in the White House.

If Trump were to run again, the American people would then be judge and jury. Do Democrats not trust them?

