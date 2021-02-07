https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/super-bowl-lv-kicks-off-singing-black-national-anthem-video/

Super Bowl LV kicked off this year with the singing of the Black National Anthem.

Alicia Keys sang, “Lift Your Voice and Sing” in Tampa to start off the festivities.

Shots of NFL players kneeling to the US National Anthem and Black Lives Matter protests were included in this Super Bowl video.

