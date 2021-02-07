https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/6020fd905db3705aa0a9950c
One negative result of political polarization is closed minds that aren’t open to facts and independent thinking. The prime recent example is so many Republicans buying Trump’s lie that the election w…
Members of Israel’s Orthodox Jewish community took down metal barriers and clashed with police at the funeral of a senior rabbi who passed away due to Covid-19….
Mass peaceful demonstrations in Myanmar against the military coup continued for the third day in a row, with thousands participating throughout the country. In the capital, Naypyidaw, police briefly u…
The floods that slammed into two hydroelectric plants and damaged villages in northern India were set off by a break on a Himalayan glacier upstream. A large cluster of glaciers are in the Himalayas,…
Israel’s ongoing building of settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem would likely be more vulnerable to prosecution than its military actions against Palestinians — if the International Crimin…