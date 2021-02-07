https://rairfoundation.com/isis-children-back-in-sweden-posed-with-weapons-and-severed-heads/

A 48-year-old woman accused of war crimes with ISIS in Syria has returned home to Sweden with her 3-year-old daughter and 14-year-old divorced daughter. The woman from western Sweden, traveled to Syria in 2013 to join the Islamic State with her five minor children and her then-husband.

Social services has taken the children from their mother, who is also suspected of marrying off her daughter to a terrorist when she was twelve years-old. Furthermore, pictures reveal the woman’s children using weapons, posing with severed heads and fighting with ISIS. The Islamic terrorist group is infamous for marrying children consistent with Quranic scripture and using child soldiers.

She is one of four women who has returned to Sweden in the last year. All four of the females are being investigated by authorities war crimes.

“IS children back in Sweden – posed with weapons and severed heads”, by Samhällsnytt, February 4, 2021.

A female ISIS terrorist children who returned to Sweden pose with weapons and severed heads in photos taken in Syria. This is reported by SVT. The now-48-year-old ISIS woman traveled to Syria in 2013 with her five minor children and joined the terror group Islamic State. That same summer her then-husband, according to Bulletin known as “Abu Omar al Kurdi”, was killed in fighting in Syria. The woman is now back in Sweden and has brought two of her daughters with her, who are now 14 and 3 years old. The daughters have been handed over to social services in accordance with the Care of the Young Act. This comes after a two-week-old judgment from the Administrative Court of Gothenburg, with which Samhällsnytt has been furnished. According to the judgment, the girls have three brothers who were killed in Syria, and the woman has another two daughters who remain in Idlib in the same country (Syria). Upon arrival in Sweden, the 48-year-old stated that she did not want to come back to Sweden and that she didn’t want to come earlier. “This is in line with the fact that she did not teach her children Swedish, despite the fact that she herself speaks Swedish fluently and has had a Swedish upbringing,” the court writes in its judgment. The fact that the woman expressed a desire not to return to Sweden, and that two of her daughters are still in Syria, led Swedish authorities to fear that the woman will try to return to Syria and take her two children in Sweden with her if she gets the chance. A circumstance that weighed heavily on the decision to take place the daughters in Sweden into care. “They need to be surrounded by values that are not marked by pro-violence extremism,” the court writes. According to the judgment, the 14-year-old girl told of “repeated traumatic incidents such as the deaths of her father and three brothers,” in Syria. From a troubling report from police, it is learned that the 14-year-old girl was divorced two years ago when she was only 12 years old. The impression that the child experienced traumatic events is strengthened by private pictures taken of the ISIS-woman’s children in Syria. In the pictures, it is seen how the children posed with weapons and severed heads in the Islamic caliphate. The 48-year-old woman denies being a pro-violence terrorist. She says she was tricked into going to Syria by her then-husband, and that she was only a housewife who was not allowed to involve herself in the terror group’s activity.

