Last week Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced legislation that would prevent Twitter, Facebook-Instagram, Google-YouTube, Amazon, and Apple from censoring content or selling users’ data.

What were once small, upstart companies now are controlling the flow of information across the world, the Republican governor said. “As these companies have grown and their influence expanded, Big Tech has come to look more like Big Brother with each passing day,” DeSantis said. TRENDING: “Burn it Down!” – BLM-Antifa Terrorists March Through DC, Assault Police Officers, Harass Outdoor Diners (VIDEO) A decisive shift within the technology giants occurred as they went from being neutral platforms that allowed the free flow of information and ideas to becoming “enforcers of preferred narratives,” DeSantis said.

On Sunday Governor Ron DeSantis joined Will Cain on FOX and Friends Weekend to discuss his legislation against the big tech monopolies.

Governor Ron DeSantis: We want to make sure they are not interfering in our elections by deplatforming candidates and silencing people they disagree with. But then also the broader censorship of deplatforming of society. I mean they have the ability to wipe you off the map online. And it’s not just someone making comments. People’s businesses are linked to being able to reach people through these platforms. They’ve wiped that out for people they haven’t liked. That’s very, very ominous. They’re acting as monopolies that are exerting more power than the monopolies at the turn of the 20th century like Standard Oil. SO, they should not have this much authority over American life. And I think our bill really empowers individuals. If they’re targeting you because of your viewpoint then that’s effectively consumer fraud… What they do is they play games with these terms of service. They don’t implement it fairly. Just think about it, they will deplatform a conservative but then they will allow the Ayatollah Khamenei to spout all this hate about Israel and Jews.

** On Saturday Twitter suspended the Gateway Pundit Twitter account indefinitely after we announced more video would be released on the TCF Center election fraud in Detroit, Michigan on November 4, 2020.

