https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/jason-miller-says-trump-might-launch-own-social-media-network-called-trumper/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Trump considering launching social media network called ‘Trumper’ according to his senior adviser Jason Miller. — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) February 7, 2021

Jason Miller, a senior adviser to former President Donald Trump, revealed on Saturday that the former president is considering launching his own social media platform in the not-too-distant future.

The news, which comes after Trump was banned permanently from Twitter and indefinitely from Facebook, came during Miller’s appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

“I would expect that we will see the president reemerge on social media,” Miller said when asked what Trump plans to do next. “Whether that’s joining an existing platform or creating his new platform, there are a number of different options and a number of different meetings that they’ve been having on that front. Nothing is imminent on that.”

Asked about what a Trump social network—called something like “Trumper” or something similar—would look like, Miller was circumspect but said the former president is considering both joining existing new platforms or launching his own competitor to the tech giants in Silicon Valley.

“All options are on the table. A number of things are being discussed. Stay tuned there because you know he’s going to be back on social media. We’re just kind of figuring out which avenue makes the most sense.”

As of mid-January before Democrat President Joe Biden’s inauguration, Facebook’s Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg told NBC News that the social network has “no plans” to lift Trump’s ban anytime soon.

SOURCE — BREITBART