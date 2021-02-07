https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/joe-biden-asks-for-moment-of-silence-crowd-boos/

Joe Biden’s Super Bowl Moment of Silence Garners Boos From Crowd

During their recorded message, which was played on the videoboard at Raymond James Stadium, Biden asked fans for a moment of silence for the Americans who lost their lives during the pandemic. Fans didn’t respond to that very well as there were boos and cheers heard during the moment of silence, which led to some wild responses on social media.

