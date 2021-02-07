https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/oan-rachelmaddow-msnbc-legalfees/2021/02/07/id/1008973

MSNBC and Rachel Maddow were sued for $10 million by Herring Networks, owner of One America News Network (OAN), in a defamation lawsuit, but after a judge dismissed the case last year, Herring Networks is now on the hook for the defendants’ legal fees of more than $250,000, Law&Crime reported.

A California federal judge appointed by former President Barack Obama, dismissed Herring Network’s case seeking damages after Maddow said OAN “literally is paid Russian propaganda,” but a California law designed to protect free speech was used by the defendants to secure the cost of defense from the plaintiff.

Some $247,667.50 is to be paid to Maddow’s legal team and $10,724 to assistants in the defense, according to the ruling.

Herring Networks President Charles Herring wrote in an email statement to Law&Crime that OAN plans to appeal.

“We’re pleased that the fees were reduced by nearly a third by the court,” the email read. “The case is currently under appeal, and we’re highly confident that we’ll receive a favorable and just ruling in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit.”

