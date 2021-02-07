https://alphanewsmn.com/kaufman-unlike-the-gop-with-greene-dems-rewarded-omars-bigotry/

Leading Democrats and their media allies want news consumers to believe QAnon runs the current Republican Party.

With the exception of Matt Gaetz types and a few fringe pundits, most of us knew Marjorie Taylor Greene was a lunatic last summer, and surely since election night.

While the GOP should marginalize the congresswoman, it’s hard to take advice from an opposing party that not only refuses to castigate their young crazies, but elevates them.

Two years ago, Speaker Nancy Pelosi gleefully appeared on a major magazine cover celebrating unhinged radicals in her party. It’s doubtful a smiling Mitch McConnell will grace National Review with Greene anytime soon.

Socialist representatives who believe Jews can “hypnotize the world” probably should not sit on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, as Democrats allowed Ilhan Omar.

Republicans should not excuse bigoted sentiments — or fatuously claim any condemnation is “racist” — as Democrats did with the millennial Minnesotan in 2019. That cowardice normalizes heinous rhetoric and shows they value partisanship over morals.

Republicans also did not elevate a freshman member with juvenile theories into a seat on the Financial Services Committee. Then again, it’s chaired by hateful Maxine Waters, and also counts anti-Semite Rashida Tlaib and race riot-inciting Ayanna Pressley among its members.

In the past, Greene believed school shootings were staged; Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wants to create a totalitarian Ministry of Truth, and her “energy policy” seeks to ban red meat and airplanes, among other lunacy. Democrats laud the 31-year-old as an asset and party leader.

Thankfully, Republicans — who opposed Greene through the primaries, unlike feckless Democrat leadership that stood with Omar — are not treating the Georgian as the future of their party, like Pelosi or Senate Leader Chuck Schumer, fearful of a 2022 primary, have.

Senate leader Mitch McConnell recently called Greene a “cancer.” Is that clear enough condemnation?

What Republicans cannot do is allow the press to convince low information voters that a backbencher who prevailed in a nine-person primary, in an R+27 district where Republicans run unopposed, matters very much.

Greene’s comments are newsworthy, and her presence hurts the GOP; media obsession with her, however, is a blatant attempt to divert attention from President Joe Biden’s disappointing start of executive actions, placating adversaries, destroying jobs, and more.

These issues, plus left-wing domestic terrorists rampaging across the Pacific Northwest, are more important than Greene’s zany comments.

