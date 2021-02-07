https://pjmedia.com/culture/bryan-preston/2021/02/07/la-times-editor-has-a-real-problem-with-her-nice-helpful-trump-supporting-neighbors-n1423818

What does an editor at one of the nation’s largest newspapers really think about fellow Americans who happen to disagree with her politics? One LA Times opinion editor helpfully tells all in a piece that is dripping with contempt.

She hates them and has no problem comparing them to violent terrorists. And Nazis.

Because they happen to have supported Trump, as did just shy of half the country.

Oh, heck no. The Trumpites next door to our pandemic getaway, who seem as devoted to the ex-president as you can get without being Q fans, just plowed our driveway without being asked and did a great job. How am I going to resist demands for unity in the face of this act of aggressive niceness? Of course, on some level, I realize I owe them thanks — and, man, it really looks like the guy back-dragged the driveway like a pro — but how much thanks? These neighbors are staunch partisans of blue lives, and there aren’t a lot of anything other than white lives in neighborhood.

Those are just the first few lines, but look at the bias packed into them. “Trumpites.” “Q fans.” They support blue lives (meaning, the police)! Why, that only describes 80 percent of the country! And she finishes the section with a racial flourish because the mainstream media and the left are literally obsessed with race. The author could have a side hustle writing unfunny political jokes for Samantha Bee.

The author of the above is Virginia Heffernan. She’s an opinion editor at the Los Angeles Times. She’s also protected her tweets, probably thanks to the due backlash this article has generated. Heffernan also hosts this, which is surely as pure and unbiased as the driven snow her nice neighbors plowed for her.

Should — can — this person fairly cover the news? Take a look at this.

Hezbollah, the Shiite Islamist political party in Lebanon, also gives things away for free. The favors Hezbollah does for people in the cities Tyre and Sidon probably don’t involve snowplows, but, like other mafias, Hezbollah tends to its own — the Shiite sick, elderly and hungry. They offer protection and hospitality and win loyalty that way. And they also demand devotion to their brutal, us-versus-them anti-Sunni cause. Some of us are family, the favors say; the rest are infidels.

This is deeply, almost insanely, unfair to about half the country. It’s certainly unfair to her neighbors, who we can presume support Israel against Hezbollah and have literally nothing in common with the terrorists. Just who is creating an “us-versus-them” here? The nice neighbor who helps out plowing the snow without checking your politics first, or the snooty writer who compares that person to a violent terrorist army backed by the totalitarian mullahs in Tehran? Which person in this is dehumanizing and othering someone?

Which one thought it was a smart take to go public with the virtue signaling?

This op-ed just may reveal the extent to which those who run the mainstream media hate the rest of us. They don’t merely oppose Trump supporters’ politics.

It’s hatred. Heffernan doesn’t view her neighbors as fellow countrymen.

Don’t believe it? Well, Heffernan goes on to compare the helpful snowplowers to Nazis, and then praises AOC — who has been caught stealing valor from the Capitol riot while she has cruelly left millions of Americans stranded during riots that destroyed their cities and endangered them and their livelihoods.

What do we do about the Trumpites around us? Like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), who spoke eloquently this week about her terrifying experience during the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, Americans are expected to forgive and forget before we’ve even stitched up our wounds. Or gotten our vaccines against the pandemic that former President Trump utterly failed to mitigate. My neighbors supported a man who showed near-murderous contempt for the majority of Americans. They kept him in business with their support.

That’s pure hate right there. It’s also deeply, factually wrong and unfair. Facts simply do not matter. Trump shut down travel from China when Biden and others wanted to keep it open, and Biden personally called Trump a xenophobe for it. Trump initiated Operation Warp Speed, which produced viable vaccines in record time. Right now, Biden’s policies are putting Americans out of work by the thousands. His policies are creating a potential flood to pour across the border illegally in the middle of both a deep recession and a pandemic. That’s policy that endangers lives, but it’s one Heffernan undoubtedly supports wholeheartedly — and heartlessly, when it comes to their effect on Americans.

Heffernan’s contempt for her helpful neighbors, who will probably read the piece she wrote about them, is palpable. She’ll gleefully destroy them and everyone else who ever supported Trump given less than half a chance, if they don’t comply with her politics.

