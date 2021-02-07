https://freebeacon.com/campus/this-week-in-campus-insanity-vol-30/

Welcome back to Campus Insanity, a weekly roundup of the craziest developments at our nation’s 4,000-plus institutions of higher education.

6. Monument Commemorating ‘Spirit of the Pioneers’ Removed From Oklahoma College | Campus Reform

An “offensive” stone monument depicting the Oklahoma Land Run of 1889 at Oklahoma City Community College was removed because it depicted “cruelty and oppression.”

5. Yale Requires Students to Quarantine Three Times Longer than CDC Recommends | The College Fix

Yale University is requiring students returning to campus to quarantine for one month—three times longer than the 10-day isolation period that leading scientists and virologists at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend.

4. Evergreen State College Rolls Out Daily Tarot Card Reading | The College Fix

The director of Evergreen State College’s “Office of Spirituality and Meaning Making” is now offering daily tarot card readings to students via Instagram.

3. The University of Chicago Endorses Harvard’s ‘Flawed’ Implicit Bias Test | Campus Reform

The University of Chicago’s biological sciences department endorsed Harvard’s “Project Implicit”—a series of online tests and quizzes that purportedly determine whether a person is racist or discriminatory—at a diversity training session.

2. Biden’s Justice Department Drops Discrimination Lawsuit Against Yale | Washington Free Beacon

The Justice Department under President Joe Biden reversed course and dropped a two-year investigation that concluded Yale University had discriminated against Asian and white applicants during their admissions process.

1. DePaul University Black Student Union Demands Segregated ‘Safe Spaces’ | Breitbart

DePaul’s Black Student Union put forth a list of demands that included creating racially separated spaces both on and off campus for black students.

If you have any suggestions for the Top 6 stories please email nester@freebeacon.com.

