Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady did not wear a mask at virtually any point during the Super Bowl, prompting the perpetually upset left wing users of Twitter to speak out against the overwhelmingly successful quarterback.

Seattle journalist David Kronman wrote, “Considering everything actually happening in that stadium I doubt this actually matters but a dude as famous as Tom Brady should just do the right thing and wear a mask.”

“I think I have to turn off this game. It’s making me angry.”

Considering everything happening in that stadium I doubt this actually matters but a dude as famous as Tom Brady should just do the right thing and wear a mask. I think I have to turn off this game. It’s making me angry. https://t.co/MjPFw6bdqW — David Kroman (@KromanDavid) February 8, 2021

Anti-gun activist Lisa Hendricks echoed this sentiment.

“Tom Brady could have used his platform to wear a mask and be a role model for responsible behavior,” wrote the gun control advocate. “But no, he had to be a maskhole.”

Tom Brady could have used his platform to wear a mask and be a role model for responsible behavior. But nooooooo, he had to be a maskhole. #SuperBowl

pic.twitter.com/llPCzhr1zs — lisa hendricks (@MsLisaHendricks) February 8, 2021

One user declared, “Tom Brady is a Trumper! He is not going to lower his status with Trump by wearing a mask!”

Tom Brady is a Trumper! He is not going to lower his status with Trump by wearing a mask! — SHARON, DEMOCRAT FOREVER ✍️ (@Skepmi) February 7, 2021

Two more users took exception to the color of the skin of Tom Brady’s friends, in addition to his maskless face.

Tom Brady arrived at the stadium without a mask on. Maybe that’s all you need to know. That’s all I needed to know. — Patricia Howie (@PatriciaHowie) February 8, 2021

These were far from the only users.

I’ve yet to see Tom Brady wearing a mask in any of these camera shots. — Andrew Pasquini (@pasquiniandrew) February 7, 2021

I love Tom Brady like he’s a member of my family, but the amount of times I’ve seen him without a mask pisses me off. Wear a damn mask! — Anthony Travalgia (@A_Travalgia) February 7, 2021

Tom Brady walking into the stadium with no mask and almost all khaki embodies just how much I hate Tom Brady. — “Celia” (@_celia_bedelia_) February 7, 2021

Imagine thinking that, in Feb. 2021, Tom Brady wearing a mask here would, what, make millions of young lads suddenly decide to put their mask on tighter tomorrow? https://t.co/7GdWMwsSuR — Jevaughn (@Jevaughn_Brown) February 8, 2021

