Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady did not wear a mask at virtually any point during the Super Bowl, prompting the perpetually upset left wing users of Twitter to speak out against the overwhelmingly successful quarterback.

Seattle journalist David Kronman wrote, “Considering everything actually happening in that stadium I doubt this actually matters but a dude as famous as Tom Brady should just do the right thing and wear a mask.”

“I think I have to turn off this game. It’s making me angry.”

Anti-gun activist Lisa Hendricks echoed this sentiment.

“Tom Brady could have used his platform to wear a mask and be a role model for responsible behavior,” wrote the gun control advocate. “But no, he had to be a maskhole.”

One user declared, “Tom Brady is a Trumper! He is not going to lower his status with Trump by wearing a mask!”

Two more users took exception to the color of the skin of Tom Brady’s friends, in addition to his maskless face.

These were far from the only users.

