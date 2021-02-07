https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/maga-terrorism-cnns-jake-tapper-says-trump-supporters-question-2020-election-results-need-held-accountable-video/

This is CNN.

CNN’s “State of the Union” anchor Jake Tapper labeled Trump supporters ‘terrorists’ and said people who question the 2020 election results must be held accountable.

After pushing the ‘Trump-Russia collusion’ lie for years, CNN is now telling Trump supporters to sit down and shut up about the Democrat voter fraud in the 2020 election.

“If there is no accountability and no attempt by the Republican Party to stop these insane lies that have taken root in their party… This is not going to be the end of MAGA terrorism, this will only be the beginning,” Jake Tapper said.

WATCH:

CNN’s @jaketapper: “If there is no accountability and no attempt by the Republican Party to stop these insane lies that have taken root in their party… This is not going to be the end of MAGA terrorism, this will only be the beginning.” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/pL36IKiEZL — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) February 7, 2021

Not a word from Jake Tapper about BLM-Antifa terrorists marching through DC last night chanting, “Burn it down!”

Chants of “If we don’t get it, burn it down” as the march continues in DC tonight #DC #DCProtests #WashingtonDC pic.twitter.com/YMxy90P4oj — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) February 7, 2021

Not a word from CNN when Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters called for Republicans to be violently attacked and harassed.

WATCH:

The same Maxine Waters that went on Joy Reid’s show to offer a venomous screed about how Republicans exist to threaten her life said this, calling for harassment and violence against Trump officials in June 2018. It’s safe to say Joy Reid also supported that. pic.twitter.com/QITIOy8bz5 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 3, 2021

Not a word from CNN when a Russian collusion truther and Bernie supporter shot up a baseball field and almost killed GOP Rep. Steve Scalise.

