Two weeks to slow the spread! Herd Immunity! These were the sloganizations we were inundated with in the beginning of the Covid19 “pandemic.” After several months, the ‘slow the spread’ sloganization quietly disappeared. As people forgot, the lockdowns and mandates continued indefinitely, getting more draconian as time went on despite no good reasons for doing so.

We were inundated with scary graphs every day for months regarding cases of a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Virus that was likely created in a lab in Wuhan, China that got funding to create viruses like this one from proponent Anthony Fauci’s NIAIH. Testing methods were highly questionable and death rates being highly suspect due to poor test methods, lack of knowledge, and government incentivized fraud.

This continued leading up to the 2020 election and inauguration, we were told the cases and deaths were rising by the mainstream media.

We were told that anti-lockdown protests spread viruses, but that anti-American Black Lives Matter and Antifa Protests not only did not spread viruses, but may actually reduce viral spread.

So, not only is the virus magical, but it cares about the political ideology to which you subscribe.

We were told that the virus could break the biological rules of normal viruses and re-infect patients at high rates (such cases may be due to poor testing and treatment methods than re-infection) and that immunity would not last without a endless vaccines that would not be available for years.

Quite an invisible enemy.

Now the year of scary graphs is over and the trend has magically reversed. And, it all just so happened to occur the very week of Joe Biden’s election, which occurred right in the middle of the normal winter flu season when infections should be worst.

What’s going on here?

The Daily Mail Reports:

“Daily cases have dropped 45 percent since the latest peak on January 11, according to data from the COVID-19 Tracking Project. There were 131,341 new cases reported on Wednesday.

Hospitalizations have fallen 26 percent since they peaked most recently on January 12, the data shows, with 96,534 reported in the hospital as of Wednesday.

In addition, as the country headed into February, COVID-19 hospitalizations fell below 100,000 for the first time in two months.

Currently, 92,880 patients are hospitalized with the virus, the lowest figure seen since November 29 and falling nearly 30 percent from a peak of 132,474 on January 6, according to data from The COVID Tracking Project.”

Some health “experts” say this inexplicable miracle is because some people have gotten vaccinated:

“Dr Ali Mokdad, a professor of Health Metrics Sciences at the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), said there are a number of reasons for the decline in case.

One of the reasons for the sharp drop in cases, even if not the primary driver, are vaccines.”

Not the primary driver? Less than 2% of people having been fully immunized by the various experimental vaccines and novel biological agents in question. How on earth could vaccinations be any significant ‘driver’ in a 45% case decline? Why even mention it?

It doesn’t make mathematical or scientific sense.

A better explanation is an actual biological one that is based upon historical data and years and years of scientific study: immunity from infection is more effective and longlasting than vaccines. In other words, more people have been infected–like 90 million in America alone according to the article–and are now immune, reducing the spread and symptomatic cases.

But, the major reason for the coincidental shift in viral case loads is likely more diabolical:

On inauguration day, the WHO altered the testing criteria for the CCP Virus in order to reduce the previous high false-positive infection rate due to inexplicably loose criteria and testing practices. Where one questionable PCR test was once enough, now two would be required to verify a positive results, among other things:

PCR positive is no longer = Covid. You are not Covid now unless you get a second test to confirm it, and are presenting clinical symptoms. We shall see what the net impact of this indeed is. Released 20/21 Jan 2020https://t.co/giAYWjQFDB pic.twitter.com/axKemwS2Sx — Ethical Skeptic ☀ (@EthicalSkeptic) January 20, 2021

Turns out during all 4 epidemics prior to COVID-19 since 2000, CDC & WHO were concerned about the high false-positive rates for PCR tests & issued guidelines to try and minimize them. But for C19, both somehow forgot all about PCR false-positive rates.🤔https://t.co/XC4w46G62V pic.twitter.com/xfxXedyt9j — Michael Thau (@MichaelThau) August 30, 2020

The Red State reports:

“A single positive PCR test for the virus isn’t going to cut it anymore.

For some reason, as of today, the organization decided that those tests for the virus we’ve been relentlessly assured are the gold standard for detecting infection are, in reality, just a mere “aid for diagnosis.”

Clinicians now, not only can, but “must” also consider a wide array of other factors, like “timing of sampling, specimen type, assay specifics, clinical observations, patient history, confirmed status of any contacts,” and even something called “epidemiological information”—whatever that exactly is—before diagnosing anyone with COVID-19.

WHO has also suddenly decided that, if you don’t show any symptoms, you’ll need to get a second test for confirmation as well.

That’s a whole heck of a lot of extra hoops a person has to jump through to make the list of those officially infected or killed by COVID-19.”

So, whereas during the Trump presidency tests were administered very sloppily in order to produce high false-positives by any objective scientific measure, they are now being administered in a reasonable way in order to ensure many fewer false-positive results.

We suspect that the false positive rate was…oh…somewhere around 45%. What do you think?

Joe Biden recently re-attached America to the CCP-lapdog WHO.

Who do you think benefits from this massive global scientific fraud? That is the question you need to ask yourself. Who has benefitted by the billions from these lockdowns and mandates that have absolutely no scientific basis? Who has failed? Are people being extorted by politicians? Why do restrictions only go lax when democrats get a win?

First they killed God, then they killed science.

These people want nothing less than the destruction and control of of every institution and cultural imperative.

Don’t let this happen, America.

